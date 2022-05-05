Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after purchasing an additional 859,274 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $36,079,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $14,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

