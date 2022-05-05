Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Mark Ghermezian bought 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,302.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zedge in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zedge by 15.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

ZDGE stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Zedge (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.