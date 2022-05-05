Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,761 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63.

NYSE ZEN opened at $123.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,735,000 after buying an additional 717,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

