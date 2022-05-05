Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $25,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,010.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,032 shares of company stock valued at $345,597.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.