Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.41.

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $295,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

