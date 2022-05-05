Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

