Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.54.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

