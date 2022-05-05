ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $11,330,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,780,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,430,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

