Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.68.
Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter.
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.