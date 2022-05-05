Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

ZUO stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.