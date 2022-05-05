Zymergen (ZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Zymergen to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, analysts expect Zymergen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ZY opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on ZY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.
Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
