Zymergen (ZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Zymergen to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, analysts expect Zymergen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZY opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $150,032 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

