$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFG opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

