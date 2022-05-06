$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $27.24. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,214. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

