$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $208.23 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

