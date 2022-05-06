$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NYSE:BIG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $903.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

