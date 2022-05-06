$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NYSE:BIG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $903.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.