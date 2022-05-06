$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 94.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.27 on Friday. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Clorox by 25.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

