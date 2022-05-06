$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.44 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $290.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 268,925.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,056 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.13 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

