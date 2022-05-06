$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.90 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Exagen has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 130.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

