10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce $132.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $132.90 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $115.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $612.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $617.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $855.34 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

TXG opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

