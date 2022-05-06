$111.83 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $111.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $116.60 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $9.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,120.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $457.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.19.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

