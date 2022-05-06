$124.69 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will report sales of $124.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the lowest is $99.67 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 384.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $982.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.43 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

