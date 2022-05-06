$13.23 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) to post sales of $13.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.24 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $53.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.