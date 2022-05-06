$13.23 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.24 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $53.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.