$13.53 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) will post $13.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $14.83 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $52.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 billion to $58.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $55.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $111.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

