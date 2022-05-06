$132.21 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to post $132.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.90 million and the lowest is $130.90 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $115.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $612.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $617.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $855.34 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.92.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

