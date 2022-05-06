$146.82 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $146.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.90 million and the highest is $147.30 million. Freshpet posted sales of $108.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $577.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.63 million to $587.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $756.89 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $799.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

