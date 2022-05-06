$149.23 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will post sales of $149.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the highest is $155.30 million. First Merchants posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $602.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.20 million to $616.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.90 million, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $707.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Merchants by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.