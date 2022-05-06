$19.73 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to post $19.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.03 billion and the lowest is $19.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $83.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.77 billion to $83.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $86.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.39 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.