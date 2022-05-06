1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.
ONEM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.87.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.
About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.