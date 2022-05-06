1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

ONEM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

