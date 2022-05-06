1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ONEM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 250,082 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
