$20.25 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.68 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Walt Disney has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

