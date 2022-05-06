22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XXII. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

XXII traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,423. The stock has a market cap of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.02. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 325.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

