$238.22 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will announce $238.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.01 million to $242.00 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $233.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $937.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.16 million to $949.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $969.08 million, with estimates ranging from $949.47 million to $983.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
DIN stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Read More
