$238.22 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will announce $238.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.01 million to $242.00 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $233.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $937.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.16 million to $949.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $969.08 million, with estimates ranging from $949.47 million to $983.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.