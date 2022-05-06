$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $24.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $105.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $119.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,868 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,591.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $669,611. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

