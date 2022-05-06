$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $29.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $7.13 on Friday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

