$28.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to report sales of $28.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $29.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $115.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.85 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $128.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FSBW opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

