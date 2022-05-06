$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will post $3.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.43 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $12.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

