$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to post $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Featured Stories
