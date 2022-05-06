$336.18 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) to post sales of $336.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $281.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

