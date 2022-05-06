$352.34 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to report $352.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $485.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $303.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,577,019 shares of company stock worth $81,108,210. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $19.82 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

