$357.97 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to post sales of $357.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.06 million to $363.87 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

