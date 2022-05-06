$39.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to announce sales of $39.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND opened at $90.68 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.11 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

