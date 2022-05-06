3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on III. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.04) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.10).

III stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.24) on Friday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company has a market cap of £12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

