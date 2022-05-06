$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to report $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $21.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

