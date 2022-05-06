$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to report $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.68 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $118.90 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

