$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $118.90 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

