$404.76 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $404.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.52 million and the highest is $406.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Finance Of America Companies.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.62 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
