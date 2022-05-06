$444.08 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will post $444.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.83 million and the lowest is $424.57 million. Seagen posted sales of $388.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,801 shares of company stock worth $10,486,381. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $128.69 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

