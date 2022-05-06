$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.21 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $22.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $22.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard stock opened at $353.37 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.21 and its 200-day moving average is $353.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.