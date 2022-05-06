$5.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

MAN stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $54,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.