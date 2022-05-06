$52.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.21 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $46.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.42 billion to $199.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.32 billion to $230.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day moving average is $309.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

